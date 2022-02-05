TurtleCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $79,563.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $79,563.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 121,480,440,577 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

