Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

TWIN stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $169.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

