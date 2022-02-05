Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Umicore from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. HSBC cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Umicore from €45.00 ($50.56) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Umicore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

