United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 1.2%

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG)’s stock price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.18 ($0.03). Approximately 2,968,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,726,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75.

About United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG)

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

