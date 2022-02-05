United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
