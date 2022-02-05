United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.91.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $753,476,000 after purchasing an additional 92,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,385,000 after acquiring an additional 45,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

