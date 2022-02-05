United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $201.59 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average of $198.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.36, for a total value of $1,136,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,043 shares of company stock valued at $12,010,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

