Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 721,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of UBX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.06.
Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.
About Unity Biotechnology
Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.
