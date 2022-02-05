Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,100 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 721,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of UBX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Unity Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 127.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 467,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.