Unity Software (NYSE:U) Stock Price Down 8.2% After Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $93.26 and last traded at $93.63. 155,028 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,861,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.01.

Specifically, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock worth $277,713,682. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on U. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of -66.26 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 428.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 370.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 181,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.