Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.85.

UTI traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. 566,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.52 million, a PE ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Universal Technical Institute has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.13.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 97,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

