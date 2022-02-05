US Bancorp DE Sells 83,741 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 64.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,642,000 after acquiring an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,442 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sirius XM by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,802,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,595,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,691,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,816,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.