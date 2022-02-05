US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USFD. Barclays decreased their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of US Foods by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of US Foods by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

