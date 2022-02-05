USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USA Truck had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 2.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ USAK opened at $19.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.09. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in USA Truck by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in USA Truck in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in USA Truck by 66,335.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

