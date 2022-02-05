Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCSA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vacasa stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa Inc (NASDAQ:VCSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa stock opened at $5.85 on Friday. Vacasa has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Vacasa Company Profile

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

