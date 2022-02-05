VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $191,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.43 on Friday. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42.

