Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Boosted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $146.37. 3,097,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,123. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.18.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.