Verasity (VRA) Hits One Day Volume of $94.54 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $105.61 million and approximately $94.54 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002880 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00087189 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

