VeriCoin (VRC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $206.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $430,717.66 and approximately $206.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,438.47 or 0.99995881 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00075744 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00021120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00029006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.30 or 0.00507467 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,645,742 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

