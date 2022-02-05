Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $249,375.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
