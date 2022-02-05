Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO Sells $249,375.00 in Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.