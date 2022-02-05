Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $269.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $241.96 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $254.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,040 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.98, for a total value of $261,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,038 shares of company stock worth $2,216,284 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

