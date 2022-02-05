Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 2,068 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly sold 2,068 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $13,069.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RBOT opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.13. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBOT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. started coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

