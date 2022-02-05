Vident Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,626,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 22.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the second quarter valued at $209,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare stock opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $988.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.27.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $276.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

