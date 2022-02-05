Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Delek Logistics Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.71.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 103.45%.

DKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Delek Logistics Partners Profile

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

