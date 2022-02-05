Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $312,000 Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,684 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after purchasing an additional 904,457 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,768,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 882,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FCEL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.