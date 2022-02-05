Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after acquiring an additional 132,336 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,597,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,442,000 after acquiring an additional 92,809 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,877,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,545,000 after acquiring an additional 53,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

NYSE:EVTC opened at $42.27 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EVTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut EVERTEC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.