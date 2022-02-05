Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 72 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $609,874,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 40,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 38,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.57.

LULU stock opened at $336.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

