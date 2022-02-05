Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €119.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($133.71) target price on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($110.67) target price on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($122.47) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($125.84) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($126.97) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Vinci in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.31 ($121.70).

Get Vinci alerts:

DG stock opened at €98.19 ($110.33) on Friday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($78.13) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($99.78). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.18.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.