Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Vista Outdoor updated its FY23 guidance to $8.00-8.10 EPS.

VSTO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.08. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 1,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Aegis increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

