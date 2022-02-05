VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.32.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMW shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.07. 1,081,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,991. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

