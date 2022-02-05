Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives $132.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $142.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

