Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLTA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

VLTA opened at $4.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. Volta Inc – Class A has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

