Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €44.00 ($49.44) and last traded at €43.60 ($48.99). Approximately 9,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.30 ($48.65).

VOS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($61.80) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($59.55) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €53.67 ($60.30).

Get Vossloh alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.50 million and a PE ratio of 24.08.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.