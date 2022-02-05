W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger updated its FY22 guidance to $23.50-25.50 EPS.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $364.72 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.45. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $497.36.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

