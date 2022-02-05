W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Increased to $562.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $497.36.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $487.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $501.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $461.45. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

