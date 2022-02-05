Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share.

WD stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,422. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $92.57 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walker & Dunlop stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.