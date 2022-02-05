Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 774,409 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 401,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$257.50 million and a PE ratio of -14.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

