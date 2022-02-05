WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS.

WEC traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $94.64. 1,596,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.63.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

