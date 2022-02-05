Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Raised to $58.50

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $56.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

