Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Announces Earnings Results

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.04 on Friday. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.86.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.