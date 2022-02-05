Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst B. King now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.24. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $97.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.19 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.80 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $7,202,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,644,000 after buying an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after buying an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 390,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

