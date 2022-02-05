Western Forest Products Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$352.90 million during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

WEF stock opened at C$1.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.04. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$679.53 million and a PE ratio of 3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 5.34%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

