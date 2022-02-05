WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,495,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,143. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.
In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.
