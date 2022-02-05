Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2022

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,262. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $352.06 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.