Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $128.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,884,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,554 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 42,064 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 145,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whole Earth Brands stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 163,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,262. Whole Earth Brands has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $352.06 million, a P/E ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.