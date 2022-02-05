Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.33

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and traded as high as $7.44. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 3,573 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBRBY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

