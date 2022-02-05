Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.4% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $47,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.71. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

