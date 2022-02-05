WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.50

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.50 and traded as low as $62.37. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 354,071 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 4,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

