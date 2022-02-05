Wise (LON:WISE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $566.04

Wise plc (LON:WISE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 566.04 ($7.61) and last traded at GBX 570.94 ($7.68), with a volume of 207166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 599.60 ($8.06).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($12.03) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £8.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 700.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 868.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

