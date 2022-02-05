Wolfe Research Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $160.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target reduced by Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPal from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a report on Sunday, January 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $210.18.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $126.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $121.40 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Amundi acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,795,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $253,727,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

