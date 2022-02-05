Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 20.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSE GDV opened at $24.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $27.61.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

