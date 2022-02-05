Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,182 Shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBT. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 156.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

