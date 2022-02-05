Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 14,627 Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,627 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Aurora Acquisition worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AURC. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $745,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $496,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,478,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

AURC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurora Acquisition Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

